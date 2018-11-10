EU regards Donetsk and Lugansk elections as illegal

“The EU considers the “elections” planned for 11 November 2018 in the non-government controlled territories of the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” and “Donetsk People’s Republic” as illegal and illegitimate and will not recognise them. The EU condemns these ”elections”, as they are in breach of international law, undermine the commitments taken under the Minsk agreements and violate Ukraine‘s sovereignty and law” says the text of the declaration of the EU top diplomat Federica Moghereini on behalf of the European Union on the elections planned in self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and People’s Republic Donetsk on 11 November.

“The Minsk agreements exclusively provide for local elections to be held within the framework of the Ukrainian legislation and under the OSCE standards and observation. These reasons render these so-called “elections” null and void.” the declaration concludes.

Both break-away Republic were formed on territories with Russian-speaking population, rejecting violent coup-d’état in Kiev, overthrowing legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych.

“The European Union reiterates its full support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders“, Mogherini reaffirms.

Nowadays only one in 10 Ukrainians consider violent coup d’état (2014), named “Maidan Revolution“, or “Euromaidan” in Kiev (pictured), leading to beak-away of eastern Russian-speaking region of Donbass, and ongoing conflict as “positive”.