Trump expects fair defence cost-sharing

The United States wants a “strong Europe” and is willing to help its ally, but Europe must be fair when in sharing the defence burden, U.S. President Donald Trump said during his visit to France devoted to commemoration of the First World War.

The Latest: Trump meets Macron, discusses European security; France says Trump confused about European army. https://t.co/XrYsxzXCMc — The Associated Press (@AP) November 10, 2018

“We want a strong Europe, it’s very important to us and whichever way we can do it the best and more efficient would be something we both want,” Trump announced in his remarks after warm welcome of President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

While explaining what meant in his tweet about feeling insulted by Macron’s comments that Europe should reduce its dependence on the United States for security, Trump said: “We want to help Europe but it has to be fair. Right now the burden sharing has been largely on the United States.”

President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Around 70 world leaders are gathering in Paris for events marking the Armistice that ended World War One, which was signed 100 years ago this Sunday.

Trump, arriving in Paris, lashes out at Macron over defense remarks https://t.co/PJ0wB9Hxzn pic.twitter.com/4Imfj5zDOv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 10, 2018