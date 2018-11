The UK may not be able to reach the Article 50 Agreement with the European Union because a number of contentious issues still stand in the way, Trade minister Liam Fox said in an interview to Sky News.

.@LiamFox is asked whether he supports a plan presented to the PM by Cabinet ministers for a "no-deal" Brexit, that would see the UK pay £18bn and continue to follow EU rules for a further 18-24 months. Read more on this "no-deal" plan here: https://t.co/mEjOR07SGQ pic.twitter.com/iwff5M30Yl — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) November 10, 2018

“We are seeing a difficult end to the negotiation,” Fox pointed out. Answering the question on a possible Northern Ireland border settlement failure he added:

“In that case we may not be able to reach an agreement with the European Union.”

Ministers gave @theresa_may a plan for 'no-deal' #Brexit amid increasing fears MPs will vote down her deal https://t.co/OUUMdN4Ckm — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2018