Juncker’s double game with May

In hope to promote her Article 50 deal  among UK lawmakers in Westminster British Prime Minister Theresa May requested clarifications from Brussels, however instead of the shoulder, she received an elbow from EU top executive Jean-Claude Juncker, who criticized Britons as being ‘nebulous‘ .

At press-conference in Brussels May said she has been  “crystal clear” with the European commission president and other EU leaders during the Summit meeting over Brexit about the assurances she needed over Irish border ‘backstop’.

The description of the UK position Theresa May presented as ‘nebulous‘ caused diplomatic raw in Brussels, and beyond, questioning Juncker’s intentions to defend the the Article 50 deal in these challenging times, when there is a considerable opposition among MP to endorsing it. The vote has been postponed, and a new date will be announced shortly, highly likely in the beginning of new year, but the latest on January 21.

