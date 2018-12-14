Juncker’s double game with May

In hope to promote her Article 50 deal among UK lawmakers in Westminster British Prime Minister Theresa May requested clarifications from Brussels, however instead of the shoulder, she received an elbow from EU top executive Jean-Claude Juncker, who criticized Britons as being ‘nebulous‘ .

NEW – Two expert lipreaders tell 5 News that Theresa May accuses Jean-Claude Juncker of describing her as nebulous. This is how the conversation went, according to the lipreaders: pic.twitter.com/IuP99fJiXG — Channel 5 News (@5_News) December 14, 2018

At press-conference in Brussels May said she has been “crystal clear” with the European commission president and other EU leaders during the Summit meeting over Brexit about the assurances she needed over Irish border ‘backstop’.

"I had a robust discussion with Jean-Claude Juncker…" @BBCLauraK asks Theresa May if the EU Commission President admits calling her "nebulous" following #Brexit talks More: https://t.co/Jz6M2a4lAH pic.twitter.com/jlKOWVYwny — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 14, 2018

The description of the UK position Theresa May presented as ‘nebulous‘ caused diplomatic raw in Brussels, and beyond, questioning Juncker’s intentions to defend the the Article 50 deal in these challenging times, when there is a considerable opposition among MP to endorsing it. The vote has been postponed, and a new date will be announced shortly, highly likely in the beginning of new year, but the latest on January 21.

EU diplomat confirms to The Times that Juncker has been lying that Theresa May was unclear at #EUCO over what she wanted: “Not only has he departed from the agreed line but he is not telling the truth”. Kurz said she was clear.https://t.co/0pGkDGNUaFhttps://t.co/YgqLUEB6JY — Pieter Cleppe (@pietercleppe) December 14, 2018