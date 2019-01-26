Strasbourg judges order Italy to pay Knox

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Italy the right to defence of Amanda Knox was violated when she was questioned in November 2007 in relation to the brutal murder of Meredith Kercher (21), the British flat-mate in Perugia (Italy). It ordered the Italian State to pay a total of over €18,000 in damages and legal costs.

However the Court made it clear that it did not find any evidence corresponding to Ms.Knox complaint she had been subjected to mistreatment during the procedures.

“The Court took the view that the Italian Government had not succeeded in showing that the restriction of Ms Knox’s access to a lawyer, at the police interview of 6 November 2007 at 5.45 a.m. – when there was a criminal charge against her – had not irreparably undermined the fairness of the proceedings as a whole,” a statement read.

The EHRC verdict has highly symbolical value for the complainant, claiming the innocence, although the sum is considered insignificant for Ms.Knox, who has collected over the years from interviews, magazine photo spreads, book deal, fundraisers and donations approximately $15 million, not including private donations which are unreported. One million donation was received from Donald Trump to “cover her legal costs”.

Ms Knox and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, who were imprisoned shortly after the gruesome crime, were found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of Ms Kercher in 2009, but were acquitted at a second trial in 2011, and Ms Knox left Italy for home in Seattle, to continue the procedures against Italian state, with different claims on breaches of procedures.

“Mishandling evidence or dropping something, or not wearing gloves may cause difficulties, but it does not mean that Amanda Knox didn’t take part in the murder. Her own words show that she did”, writes Peter Hyatt, criminologist, Deception Detection Instructor, referring to her initial four pages statement made for Perugia police.

