Brexit deal deadlocked

Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar said he believes the European Union will strike a deal with Britain to smooth its exit from the bloc, even as Dublin continues its preparations for all outcomes, including a no deal.

“As things stand, the UK will leave the EU on March 29, six weeks from now, with or without an agreement. I believe we will strike a deal,” Varadkar said in a speech on January 13.

Irish PM: I believe we will strike a Brexit deal https://t.co/dytzWijtiA pic.twitter.com/ZBU5L4txEy — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 13, 2019

Meanwhile the European Commission press person said Britain has not requested a Brexit delay and that any such extension of negotiating time before the divorce could not be open-ended but leading to a concrete result.

During a regular news midday briefing in Brussels, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas explained an extension of the Article 50 exit process, should be approved unanimously by all the other 27 EU member states to be granted.

However Schinas underlined that such a request of extension of the deadline has not been received yet.

The EU top negotiator Michel Barnier made a remark on his determination to keep Brexit transparent.

Delighted to discuss transparency and public dialogue in #Brexit negotiations w/ @EUombudsman Emily O’Reilly in Strasbourg.

Transparency is essential to maintain unity of EU27 and the trust of our citizens.

We will continue to be open and transparent about #Brexit. https://t.co/9Ck7R2y48m — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) February 13, 2019