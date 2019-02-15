Starbatty MEP: get off your high horse!

Joachim STARBATTY MEP (Germany, ECR) criticised Chancellor Merkel silence, while no-deal Brexit “catastrophe” is looming. It is impossible to leave under WTO rules, he said. “Nigel Farage is not an economist, he does not understand what he is talking about”. The deal is imperative MEP added, otherwise huge damages to economies are inevitable. “We have to talk about it“, he continued. “Our politicians are sitting on too “high horse”, STARBATTY  concluded, calling them to abandon their claims of superiority, and come closer to real life.

