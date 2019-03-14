MEPs for suspension of Turkey accession talks

MEPs remain seriously concerned about Turkey’s violations of human rights, the rule of law, media freedom and the fight against corruption, authoritarian trends .

It's a farce to continue these talks with President Erdoğan!@KatiPiri explains why the European Parliament called for #Turkey's EU accession talks to be formally suspended ➜https://t.co/QYMtv99ZMP pic.twitter.com/0X0LodtcU3 — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) March 13, 2019

However MEPs welcome Turkey’s decision, last year, to lift the state of emergency introduced after the failed coup attempt in 2016. However, they regret that many of the powers granted to the President and executive following the coup attempt remain in place, and continue to limit freedom and basic human rights in the country. MEPs express concern about the shrinking space for civil society in the country, as a large number of activists, journalists and human rights defenders are currently in jail.

Taking into account the human rights situation and the new Turkish constitution, the European Parliament recommends that the current EU accession negotiations with Turkey be formally suspended.

The European Parliament just adopted my #Turkey report, calling on EU leaders to formally suspend accession talks & show solidarity w/ Turkey’s democrats. pic.twitter.com/cbjyuJ5EMp — Kati Piri (@KatiPiri) March 13, 2019

Despite the serious situation, MEPs express their will to stand behind Turkish citizens, and keep the political and democratic dialogue open. EU funds must be made available – not via Ankara, but to Turkish civil society – for human rights defenders, students and journalists to promote and protect democratic values and principles.