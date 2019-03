The European Parliament representative for Brexit talks Guy Verhofstadt said there can not be a deadline extension beyond March 29 in absence of clarity of the position of the majority in House of Commons. The statement was made after consultations with Michel Barnier the EU chief negotiator.

EP’s #Brexit Steering Group Chair @guyverhofstadt tells @Stone_SkyNews after meeting with @MichelBarnier: “We don’t start to talk about an extension. I don’t see any reason to give any extension if first of all we don’t know what the majority position is of the HoC” pic.twitter.com/v3vpXxtc4V — Sophia McBride (@sophiacmcbride) March 13, 2019

Guy Verhofstad MEP warned off the European elections ‘hijacked‘by Brexit crisis, replacing political debate on European issues by political struggle in Westminster.