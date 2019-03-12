Brexit: EU expects UK to find solution

“The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before” said top EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier via his Twitter micro blog.

The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 12, 2019

“I regret the outcome of tonight’s #Brexitvote. It is disappointing that the UK government has been unable to ensure a majority for the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by both parties in November, even after multiple additional assurances from the EU. A solution must come from London” wrote Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime minister.

I regret the outcome of tonight's #Brexitvote. It is disappointing that the UK government has been unable to ensure a majority for the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by both parties in November, even after multiple additional assurances from the EU. A solution must come from London. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) March 12, 2019

European Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstad blamed the UK for the failure to deliver orderly departure under Article 50.

Brexit was about taking back control, instead the UK spiralled out of control. Only cross-party cooperation putting Country first, can end this mess. If this happens we will fully engage. #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/kseavUwYnp — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 12, 2019