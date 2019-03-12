May-Juncker last attempt to secure orderly Brexit

The European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the British Prime minister Theresa May agreed on additional legally binding declarations on the ambivalent Irish border backstop in a last-minute effort to avoid no-deal Brexit, overcoming House of Commons skepticism.

In late night talks in Strasbourg Theresa May also met with the Members of the European Parliament, who spread a work about her request on extension of the deadline of the UK departure to 24 of May.

After the talks both parties declared the Article 50 deal improved, although no one word has been changed, but the legally binding interpretations were added.

"Now is the time to come together, to back this improved Brexit deal, and to deliver on the instruction of the British people." – PM @Theresa_May pic.twitter.com/W04QYSC6C3 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 11, 2019

– The EU and UK agree to swiftly start talks on a new trade deal after Brexit. They stress they do not want the backstop to kick in. Should that happen, both are “determined” to agree a different way of maintaining the open Irish border to replace it.

Our agreement provides meaningful clarifications & legal guarantees to the Withdrawal Agreement & #backstop. The choice is clear: it is this deal, or #Brexit may not happen at all. Let’s bring the UK’s withdrawal to an orderly end. We owe it to history. https://t.co/lfy9eehEZi pic.twitter.com/XCqcLwZV7V — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) March 11, 2019

– The sides agree to a “regular” review of their agreements on the Irish border. They say the so-called Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, an international law on legal agreements between states, is a reference in any disputes.

– Sides will use “their best endeavors” to agree a trade deal to obviate the need for the backstop by the end of 2020.

– “A systemic refusal to take into consideration adverse proposals or interests” would amount to a breach of the EU-UK agreement.

Pleased with the agreement between @JunckerEU and @theresa_may. An orderly #Brexit is crucial for both the EU and the UK. I hope that the House of Commons will support the agreement reached by Theresa May. There is no alternative. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) March 12, 2019

“I hope that the House of Commons will support the agreement reached by Theresa May. There is no alternative” wrote Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte in his Twitter mico blog.

Am in #Strasbourg where I gather #theresamay will meet not only Juncker, but EP #Brexit Task Force. She wants the EU’s offer of reassurance declaration to be declared legally binding. She wants to discuss privately an extension of Art50 deadline to 24 May. — Richard Corbett (@RCorbettMEP) March 11, 2019