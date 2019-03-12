May-Juncker last attempt to secure orderly Brexit
The European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the British Prime minister Theresa May agreed on additional legally binding declarations on the ambivalent Irish border backstop in a last-minute effort to avoid no-deal Brexit, overcoming House of Commons skepticism.
In late night talks in Strasbourg Theresa May also met with the Members of the European Parliament, who spread a work about her request on extension of the deadline of the UK departure to 24 of May.
After the talks both parties declared the Article 50 deal improved, although no one word has been changed, but the legally binding interpretations were added.
– The EU and UK agree to swiftly start talks on a new trade deal after Brexit. They stress they do not want the backstop to kick in. Should that happen, both are “determined” to agree a different way of maintaining the open Irish border to replace it.
– The sides agree to a “regular” review of their agreements on the Irish border. They say the so-called Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, an international law on legal agreements between states, is a reference in any disputes.
– Sides will use “their best endeavors” to agree a trade deal to obviate the need for the backstop by the end of 2020.
– “A systemic refusal to take into consideration adverse proposals or interests” would amount to a breach of the EU-UK agreement.
“I hope that the House of Commons will support the agreement reached by Theresa May. There is no alternative” wrote Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte in his Twitter mico blog.