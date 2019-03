Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region“, known as Brussels III opened these week to accumulate financial aid pledges for 2019.

"The goal remains the same: A Syrian led, Syrian owned political process facilitated by the UN to establish an inclusive, non-sectarian governance for a united Syria" announces EU is pledging over €2bn from EU budget for 2019 alone

Following two previous events, the conference, organized by the European Union and the United Nations, brings together participants from more than 85 countries and organizations at ministerial level.

A single stark message from Syrians is left ringing in our ears: they want to live in safety.

Yet attacks continue on civilians.

A single stark message from Syrians is left ringing in our ears: they want to live in safety.

