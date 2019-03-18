#Utrecht: assailant arrested

Posted on by Leave a comment

After a large-scale Dutch police operation suspect in Utrecht tram shooting Gökmen Tanis was arrested.
Around 10:45 on the 24 Oktoberplein in the city of Utrecht three people were shot dead in a tram, and five others were injured. Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man, was detained several hours after the attack, however the details of the operation have not been revealed.

Tomorrow flags half-mast on all Dutch government buildings, following the instructions of the Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s