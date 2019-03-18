Utrecht: assailant arrested

After a large-scale Dutch police operation suspect in Utrecht tram shooting Gökmen Tanis was arrested.

Around 10:45 on the 24 Oktoberplein in the city of Utrecht three people were shot dead in a tram, and five others were injured. Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man, was detained several hours after the attack, however the details of the operation have not been revealed.

As reported in the press conference: The police arrested a man for his involvement in the shooting at the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Tomorrow flags half-mast on all Dutch government buildings, following the instructions of the Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte: vlaggen op overheidsgebouwen morgen half stok https://t.co/9ZgglA6AN7 — NOS (@NOS) March 18, 2019