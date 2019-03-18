#Utrecht: assailant arrested
After a large-scale Dutch police operation suspect in Utrecht tram shooting Gökmen Tanis was arrested.
Around 10:45 on the 24 Oktoberplein in the city of Utrecht three people were shot dead in a tram, and five others were injured. Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man, was detained several hours after the attack, however the details of the operation have not been revealed.
Tomorrow flags half-mast on all Dutch government buildings, following the instructions of the Prime Minister Mark Rutte.