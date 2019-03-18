Ankara “strongly condemns” Utrecht attack

Turkish intelligence service is investigating the motive of the suspect in #Utrecht shooting. President Erdogan has announced, according to reports of Reuters news agency from Ankara. The intelligence services investigate whether there is a terrorist motive and trace or whether the suspect had a different impulse. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” the attack.

Turkish intelligence agency investigating whether attack in Dutch city of Utrecht was personally motivated or an act of terrorism – Turkey’s President Erdogan says in televised statement pic.twitter.com/Gh2b3T0qa7 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 18, 2019

The intelligence services have launched an investigation into possible ties of the assailant with the terrorist groups, namely if he had contacts in Chechnya, or in Islamic State (ISIS).

Did #GokemTanis the Turkish-born terrorist wanted for the #UtrechtTramShooting who killed three people have ties to #Chechnya and #ISIS? Analyst on @BBCNews raises an angle that no one wishes to talk about. #UtrechtShooting pic.twitter.com/q5UtzQToHa — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) March 18, 2019