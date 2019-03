House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said the government can’t have another meaningful vote on Article 50 deal unless changes made.

#Brexit: Bercow chucks a hulking great spanner in the works https://t.co/WKwFluoSLe — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 18, 2019

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament representative for Brexit negotiations has responded to the Westminster decision with a rhetoric question on cross-party talks: ” It is time for country to come before party!“, he insisted.

Why should the EU27 even consider a #Brexit extension this week, if the UK Parliament vote on the deal is cancelled? Where are the cross-party talks? I will keep saying this; it is time for country to come before party! https://t.co/32tOdXNR6B — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 18, 2019