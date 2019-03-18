Pigeon auctioned for €1.25m

A champion pigeon has been auctioned for a record €1.25m ($1.42m/£1.07m).

Auction house Pipa called Armando the “best Belgian long-distance pigeon of all time”. He’s also been dubbed the “Lewis Hamilton of pigeons“.

Before this epic sale, the record was €376,000 (£321,800). However, Pipa representative explains the record was beaten within a day of Armando being put up for bids. The champion bird (5 years), is now enjoying his retirement and has already fathered a number of chicks. Reportedly the happy new owner of the bird is a Chinese pigeon amateur. (Image above: illustration).

The prized bird — #Belgian|s best long-distance racer of all time according to those in the know — was snapped up by a Chinese buyer for a princely sum that caused a flutter of excitement among fanciers.#Armando#Pigeon https://t.co/vpyJCiisnX — The Peninsula (@PeninsulaQatar) March 18, 2019