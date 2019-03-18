Utrecht gunman Chechnya-ISIS record
The leader of Dutch anti-Islam Freedom Party (PvV) Geert Wilders (pictured) confronted Prime Minister Mark Rutte with a request to explain how a Turkish man who is suspected in involvement in terrorism in Chechnya, and with Islamic State (ISIS),was released from prison, and could freely perambulate in Utrecht streets.
“…How can anyone with a criminal record full of atrocities from manslaughter to theft, destruction and rape roam freely and shoot with a weapon in a tram innocent people dead??? Explain that, Rutte”, Wilders challenged the Prime Minister, via his Twitter micro blog.
Meanwhile a Turkish businessman residing in Utrecht told BBC Türkçe that the shooter Tanış had “fought in Chechnya“ and that a “few years ago was arrested and released for his connection to ISIS. He was not a part of the Turkish community [in Holland], he was a outcast“, he added.