Venice introduces visitors fee

With the slogan ‘make sure we don’t become like Venice‘, they do not mean that they sink into the water, but drown under mass tourism. With a tourist tax the city of Doges hopes to avert the disaster. Will that work and, if so, who will follow the Venetian example, Knack magazine inquires, rising issue of problems of mass tourism.

Venice suffers as consequence its own beauty. On the Rialto Bridge, in front of the Doge’s Palace or on San Marco, for example, it is teeming with tourists every day. If the sun is out, the “ant’s nest” will be even more dense.

“Nobody wants to be like Venice anymore,” the Spanish portal El Confidencial recently wrote in an article about mass tourism becoming problematic. However, the Municipality of Venice hopes to have an effective solution: entrance fees. That is “a measure that you won’t find anywhere else in the world,” says Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.

When the initiative is put into practice, it is not yet certain, but according to Mr Brugnaro it may already be introduced this summer. If that succeeds, then every visitor to Venice must pay three euros (€3) this year.

Next year, that amount must rise to six euros (€6). Depending on the season or an exceptional tourist excess, that amount can be elevated up to eight euros (€8). In between high touristic seasons the entrance falls back to three euros (€3). Those who have booked a hotel in the city do not have to pay the tourist tax, the measure will be applied only to day travelers.

