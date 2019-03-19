Utrecht: terrorist act indications

“On March 18, in the evening, the police were already able to report that the main suspect, a 37-year-old man residing in Utrecht, could be arrested in a house on Oudenoord. The investigation has so far revealed no relationship between the main suspect and the victims. A firearm was found during his arrest”, Dutch police reported.

“In connection with the investigation, the police carried out searches in houses in various locations in Utrecht and elsewhere yesterday and last night. In addition to the main suspect, two other suspects were arrested. These are men from Utrecht aged 23 and 27. Of these men, the police investigate whether they are possibly involved in the shooting incident. The suspects are still detained and will be further interrogated.”

“The police and the Public Prosecution Service continue to investigate today, including the motive. So far, a terrorist motive has been seriously taken into account. Among other things, a letter found in the flight car and the nature of the fact give cause for this. Other motives are not excluded, they are also being investigated. Furthermore, agents will be visibly present in the neighborhoods and in contact with relevant parties.”

In absence of any personal contacts between the attacker and the victims Dutch leader of anti–Islam Freedom party (PvV) Geert Wilders concluded that the shooting in tram was a terrorist act.

Gökmen T., who is detained for the attack in a Utrecht tram, perambulated freely yesterday because he had promised to cooperate in an investigation. He did that in the rape case in which he was involved, Dutch media NOS reports.

Yesterday, after T.’s arrest, it became clear that he had a criminal record of an exceptional gravity, and that he was recently detained. The Central Netherlands court has now given an explanation.

For the rape for which T. was arrested in August 2017, he was released a month later under conditions. But because he did not cooperate in a personality test and a report of the probation service, he was again detained last January.

At the end of last month, 37-year-old T. explicitly stated before the court that he would now cooperate in investigations. He was subsequently released conditionally on 1 March. The substantive treatment of the rape case was planned for July.

The court also reports that T. was sentenced this month in two other cases. He was given two weeks in jail for a shop theft, half of which was conditional. Furthermore, a burglary caused him to four months in prison.

Three people were killed by the shooting. The victims are a 19 y/o woman from Vianen and two men from Utrecht. They were 28 and 49 y/o. Also three people were severely injured (a woman (20) from Utrecht, a man (74) from De Meern and a woman (21) from Nieuwegein. #24oktoberplein — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 19, 2019