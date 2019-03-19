Conte defends Silk Road to Italy

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the Memorandum of understanding his government has scheduled to sign for China‘s Belt and Road Initiative during Chinese President Xi Jinping visit this week is risk free. The initiative is a huge infrastructure plan that aiming at construction of a modern Silk Road to connect China with Europe and Africa.

No risks with Silk Road agreement- Conte. Memorandum is in line with EU strategy premier tells House https://t.co/Th3cz0MGPy — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) March 19, 2019

“The attention to economic and trade terms is totally legitimate,” Conte told the Parliament as he reported to the lawmakers ahead of this week’s EU Summit in Brussels. “And it is justified precisely because of our national interests. We can boost our exports to a market of an enormous size”, Prime Minister explained.

“The content of the memorandum, which was negotiated for months with China involving all the interested administrations, does not feature any risk for our national interest and is fully in line with the EU‘s strategy”, Conte ensured.

China's Xi to visit Italy, France as Rome joins 'New Silk Road' https://t.co/Pkyt3TXk7W pic.twitter.com/4GXSOdYCAW — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) March 18, 2019