Kazakhstan President resigns

Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev (78) will step down.

Nursultan Nazarbayev has been in office since 1990.

President Nazarbayev, who has ruled Kazakhstan since the fall of the Soviet Union, announced on March 19 that he would resign his office.

“I have taken the decision to refuse the mandate of the presidency,” he said in a televised address.

Kazakh president Nursultan #Nazarbayev resigns after almost 30 years in power REFEED: https://t.co/trCfNcTMbT pic.twitter.com/NSoB5UmbXP — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 19, 2019

A few weeks ago he dismissed the government as it struggles with low oil prices and domestic discontent. Sanctions against Russia, the country’s major trading partner, have also damaged the economy and fomented wide-spread discontent with the government blamed incapacity to ensure adequate living standards.

People in the Kazakh capital had mixed reactions to the news of President Nazarbaev's resignation after nearly 30 years in office, from shock and concern to high hopes for new leadership. #Astana #Kazakhstan #Nazarbayev pic.twitter.com/GSunl61jmm — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) March 19, 2019

The President said that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the speaker of the upper house of parliament and a Nazarbayev’s loyalist, will take over as the country’s acting leader until the end of his term, as regulated by the Kazakh Constitution. This term ends in March 2020.

BREAKING: Nursultan Nazarbayev announces he relinquishes duties as President of Kazakhstan; says Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Senate Speaker, will serve as President for remainder of current presidential term; Tokayev to take oath of office at noon on March 20 pic.twitter.com/d9nR50AlEB — The Astana Times (@TheAstanaTimes) March 19, 2019