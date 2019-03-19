Kassym-Jomart Tokayev leads Kazakhstan

The speaker of the Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (65) will become an acting head of state in Kazakhstan until next presidential elections scheduled for December 2020. The shift of power to the speaker has been done in accordance with the Constitution, declared by resigning President Nazarbayev, who ruled the country for three decades.

“Tokayev is the very person that we can trust to govern Kazakhstan,” Nazarbayev said. “I know him well. He is an honest, responsible and reliable person.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is a career diplomat, and a political scientist, who hold prominent positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ascending to the top, and leading the foreign policy of the country for a decade. He is fluent in Russian, English, and Chinese languages.

As Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Tokayev was elected in 2008 Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

BREAKING: Nursultan Nazarbayev announces he relinquishes duties as President of Kazakhstan; says Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Senate Speaker, will serve as President for remainder of current presidential term; Tokayev to take oath of office at noon on March 20 pic.twitter.com/d9nR50AlEB — The Astana Times (@TheAstanaTimes) March 19, 2019

“Strong President, authoritative Parliament, accountable Government” said Tokayev , while describing his vision of Kazakh state model.

The appointment of the acting President coincided with the Kazakh traditional spring celebrations of Nowruz, marking the beginning of a new cycle of life (21 March).