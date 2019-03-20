British Prime Minister Theresa May will request a “short delay” for departure of the UK from the EU in a letter to the European Council on March 20, Sky News cited an s senior government source. The move is feared by the Leavers to become a first step in a sequence of events leading to de facto cancellation the results of the Brexit referendum.

The request of delay, almost three years since Britons voted in referendum to leave the European Union, leads to the Brexit uncertainty with options of the a sequence of delays, mounting up to next five years of negotiations to produce a meaningful and mutually acceptable Article 50 Agreement. Some experts consider the delay in reality might become open-ended, without any definite deadline to respect, but causing by obligation of the UK to participate in the upcoming European elections, and engage in the next Brussels political cycle.

In need to postpone the formal Brexit date March 29 Prime Minister May has to apply to European Council President Donald Tusk, responsible for the EU Summit preparations to present the request to the heads of states and governments of the EU member-states on 21 of March.

However the length of the delay beyond May 24 inevitably leads to the engagement of the UK in the European elections, and the next political cycle in the EU, the move that the Leavers presume will jeopardise the entire Brexit process for years to come.

Donald Trump Jr. and this US Administration are our friends, not the likes of Mr Juncker. Brexit must be delivered next week. https://t.co/hSnHoEySGf — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 19, 2019

There are also concerns among the European politicians about the import the Westminster political crisis to Brussels, affecting the future of the bloc. The president of the EU Council Donald Tusk indicated via his Twitter micro blog, that ‘no-deal‘ Brexit, or the break with the UK without any agreement, is still on the cards.

Meeting with Taoiseach @campaignforleo in Dublin to confirm full EU unity on #Brexit, discuss latest developments and uncertain political situation in London as well as preparedness for a no-deal brexit. pic.twitter.com/wtvQqRYYVQ — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 19, 2019

.