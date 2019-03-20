June 30 Brexit deadline announced

Theresa May announced June 30 as a new deadline for Brexit to be requested at the upcoming European Union Summit on 21-22 March in Brussels.

“As prime minister I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than the 30th of June,” Theresa May said in the Commons https://t.co/qcGcI0USyt pic.twitter.com/yXmtF4gqzB — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) March 20, 2019

The leader of a recently established Brexit party, Member of European Parliament, Nigel Farage has immediately reacted on a new deadline, insisting there should not be any extension “in first place”. He also requested the guarantees that the new deadline would be respected: “why should we believe her?” Farage wrote in his Tiwtter micro blog.

Why should we believe her? She said she would never extend Article 50 in the first place. https://t.co/PS8VyWGkgs — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 20, 2019

AMENDED: According to President of the European Commission press-person the telephone consultation between him and Prime Minister Theresa May are ongoing.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 @JunckerEU took a phone call from @theresa_may. She informed him on the latest state of play around #Article50 #Brexit process and consulted him about the best way how to approach the #EUCO. Discussions are continuing. — Mina Andreeva (@Mina_Andreeva) March 20, 2019