May survives ordeal trial in Westminster
British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote from her Conservative party, but more than a third of her own political family said she was no longer the right leader to implement Britain’s exit from the European Union.
After two hours of voting in the House of Commons, Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, said 200 Conservative lawmakers had voted in support of May as leader, and 117 against, open about the fact of her party was bitterly divided over the direction.
The outcome gave a glimpse of hope for an orderly Brexit procedure, endorsed by both parties: the EU27 and the UK.
However the news was not met with much of enthusiasm by the Brexiteers, predicting that the deal will not pass, and the major crisis is looming.