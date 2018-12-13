May survives ordeal trial in Westminster

British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote from her Conservative party, but more than a third of her own political family said she was no longer the right leader to implement Britain’s exit from the European Union.

After two hours of voting in the House of Commons, Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, said 200 Conservative lawmakers had voted in support of May as leader, and 117 against, open about the fact of her party was bitterly divided over the direction.

The outcome gave a glimpse of hope for an orderly Brexit procedure, endorsed by both parties: the EU27 and the UK.

While the #Brexit deal is far from certain, one thing is clear: even in the Tory party, there is no majority for no deal or hard Brexit. Time for cross party cooperation (like in the EU) to end the uncertainty at both sides of the Channel.https://t.co/LXWi9NoL5P — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) December 12, 2018

However the news was not met with much of enthusiasm by the Brexiteers, predicting that the deal will not pass, and the major crisis is looming.

Mrs May limps on to her next failure, the deal won't pass and the real crisis is close. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 12, 2018