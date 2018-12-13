Europarl leaders refuse Brexit deal revision

The Conference of Presidents, together with the Brexit Steering Group, discussed the state of play of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

German MEP Manfred Weber: 'We can clarify again that hopefully the backstop will not be needed. If we could include that we want to achieve a Norway Plus it would help us a lot to speed up on the negotiations during the transitional period and to avoid the risk of a backstop.' — Nick Gutteridge (@nick_gutteridge) December 11, 2018

The Conference took note that the meaningful vote in the House of Commons on the Withdrawal Agreement had been deferred and that the UK Prime Minister had held meetings yesterday with a number of European leaders to explore ways to facilitate the UK’s ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement.

While the #Brexit deal is far from certain, one thing is clear: even in the Tory party, there is no majority for no deal or hard Brexit. Time for cross party cooperation (like in the EU) to end the uncertainty at both sides of the Channel.https://t.co/LXWi9NoL5P — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) December 12, 2018

The Conference reconfirmed its view that the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration are fair and balanced and represent, given EU principles, current UK red lines and the commitments set out in the Good Friday Agreement, the only deal possible to ensure an orderly withdrawal from the European Union. It stressed that renegotiating the backstop was not possible since it is the guarantee that in whatever circumstances there could be no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland. The Conference reiterated that without a backstop Parliament would not give its consent to the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Conference also reiterated its support for as close as possible future EU-UK relationship such that the deployment of the backstop would not be necessary. The President and group leaders reaffirmed that the backstop is in any case to be used only as a measure of last resort. All efforts to make this point clear were welcomed.

The Conference noted that failure to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement would mean no transition period following the exit from the EU. It called on the Commission and the Member States to continue and intensify their work on no-deal planning.

The Conference finally noted that Parliament’s consent to the Withdrawal Agreement would be facilitated by UK government assurances as regards implementation of the citizens’ rights provisions of the Agreement in those areas outlined in a ‘diplomatic bag‘ correspondence with the Home Office.

The Conference of Presidents agreed to return to the issue of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union at its next meeting.