EU drafts Irish border solutions to save Brexit deal

European Union “stands ready to examine whether any further assurance can be provided” to the UK over the Irish border in Article 50 Agreement between the EU27 and the Britain.

The EU institutions are preparing a draft of a document the for British Prime Minister Theresa May to facilitate the divided Westminster to approve their Brexit deal, underlining said any such clarifications would not “change or contradict” the Agreement.

The 27 EU member-states have not reached consent on large parts of the draft text and the European diplomats presume the draft will be a subject of changes. The part of the text on the EU’s readiness to provide more assurances to the UK is under scrutiny of the Irish.

There is an opinion among the European diplomats that Theresa May is seeking to terminate the Irish backstop after three years of transitional period, while Irish are insisting on an agreement without an expiration date, but with a possibility to be replaced by another negotiated deal in the future, however the will be no situation of a political vacuum in this case.

