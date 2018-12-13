Leonardo da Vinci 500 anniversary

Loire Valley is preparing to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci.

From January to December 2019, over 500 cultural events have been scheduled, including exhibits, performances, concerts and debates in the Centre-Val de Loire region, the second most-visited in France, after Paris.

It was in this green valley on the rivers of the Loire, a UNESCO world heritage site, that the Renaissance master moved in 1516.

Tuscan genius was invited by King Francis I and took with him masterworks like Mona Lisa and St John the Baptist, which are today part of the Louvre collection.

Leonardo died at the chateau du Clos-Lucé in Amboise on May 2, 1519, where he is buried.

