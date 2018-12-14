UK to reveal post-Brexit immigration policy

UK will outline its post-Brexit immigration policy next week, House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom announced, confirming the release of publication awaited by Britons and foreigners.

Andrea Leadsom says Immigration WHite Paper will be published "next week, before Christmas" shortly followed by the Immigration Bill itself — Susan Hulme (@Susanh12) December 13, 2018

The new strategy will prioritize high-skilled workers and give the European Union citizens the same rights as to those from elsewhere after Britain leaves end March 2019. The policy will meet businesses interests to attract employees from overseas but at the same time keep promise to control the UK borders.

❓Will EU citizens have the right to stay in the UK after #Brexit? Will they need to apply for a residence permit to rent a flat, apply for a job or open a bank account? What's settled status? ℹ️Read our Q&A on #EUcitizensRights in 23 EU languages here https://t.co/yBXTwocppx pic.twitter.com/priXBjZAQl — EC in UK (@EUlondonrep) December 14, 2018