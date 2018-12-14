UK to reveal post-Brexit immigration policy
UK will outline its post-Brexit immigration policy next week, House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom announced, confirming the release of publication awaited by Britons and foreigners.
The new strategy will prioritize high-skilled workers and give the European Union citizens the same rights as to those from elsewhere after Britain leaves end March 2019. The policy will meet businesses interests to attract employees from overseas but at the same time keep promise to control the UK borders.