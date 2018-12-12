Tajani calls for release of Sentsov

Sakharov Prizie winner Oleg Sentsov cousin Natalya Kaplan and lawyer Dmitriy Dinze represented him during the ceremony in Strasbourg Sentsov was not in the Parliament to collect the award in person, because he remains in prison in Siberia.

LIVE | Awarding the #SakharovPrize for Freedom of Thought to Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian film director, symbol of the struggle for the release of political prisoners held in Russia https://t.co/glkeri7CuP — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) December 12, 2018

“Oleg Sentsov was nominated for his peaceful protest against the illegal occupation of his native Crimea. Also for his courage, determination and his convictions in support of human dignity, democracy, the rule of law and human rights; these are the values on which our Union is built, even more after the terrible attack of yesterday, values that this Parliament cherishes, upholds and promotes.” the Parliament President Antonio Tajani said, while awarding the Prize.

“Sentsov’s hunger strike and courageous public stance made him a symbol of the struggle for the release of political prisoners held in Russia and around the world,” he added. Noting that the award comes against a backdrop of serious tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Tajani called for a de-escalation of the situation and reiterated support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The President called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sentsov and all other illegally detained Ukrainian citizens in Russia and the Crimean peninsula as well as other imprisoned laureates: “The Sakharov Prize is not only an award. It is a commitment. And we keep standing close by our laureates.”

#Sentsov was awarded #SakharovPrize today for his courageous stand against the illegal #Crimea annexation. His chair stayed empty during the ceremony, as he was unjustly sentenced to 20yrs imprisonment. Will not forget him & continue to insist on his immediate release by #Russia. pic.twitter.com/x6zuujsgKZ — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) December 12, 2018