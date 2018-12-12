Ukraine receives €500 million EU loan

This week the European Union will release a first tranche of the EU macro financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission Vice-President for Euro Valdis Dombrovskis wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

“Today the EU disburses EUR 500 million of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The EU continues its strong engagement in Ukraine, and support for its people,” he wrote in his Twitter microblog on Tuesday.

In March 2018, the European Commission adopted a proposal to provide an additional EUR 1 billion of MFA to Ukraine to cover the country’s external financing needs and support accelerated reform implementation. This proposal was adopted by the European Parliament and the Council on 4 July 2018.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in early 2014, the Commission has disbursed a total of EUR 2.8 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) through three consecutive programmes of low-interest loans.