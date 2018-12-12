Bardot accuses Poroshenko in disrespect of EU values

The ongoing horrendous abuse of wild animals in private zoo of Palalko family in Porkovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, caused outrage of animal welfare defenders in Europe and beyond, provoking reaction of the leading and most respected figure of the European animal welfare movement – Brigitte Bardot.

Brigitte Bardot addresses President @poroshenko in the hope he will use his authority to request the immediate rescue and adequate rehoming of the animals of the private zoo of Porkovsk #LionDonetsk pic.twitter.com/pWWX4UewqY — FONDATION BRIGITTE BARDOT (@FBB_World) December 12, 2018

The chair of the Fund defending animals, Ms.Bardot appeald to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to save the animals, but also accusing him of non-respect of European values, namely Article 13 of the Lisbon Treaty, stating that the animal welfare is a “European value“.

“This scandalous situation is causing terrible damage to the image of Ukraine and undermining the popular conviction that your country respects European values, in particular Article 13 of the Lisbon Treaty, which states that animals are sentient beings. and that the implementation of Union policies must take full account of the requirements of animal welfare“ wrote world famous relentless campaigner Brigitte Bardot in an open letter, which original was sent today to the Ambassador of Ukraine in France.

“That is why I appeal to your authority, Mr Poroshenko, to act urgently and order the immediate rescue and moving to a appropriate place of all the animals held by Mr Igor Padalko” – Brigitte Bardot wrote, appealing to President’s personal engagement. The letter was issued in two languages in French and Ukrainian.

Padalko family keeps a private zoo in outbursts of the city of Pokrovsk, in the field, in open small cages, exposed to winter minus temperatures. One of the lions was frozen to death in the beginning of December, according to the local animal welfare activists.

#LionDonetsk 4 lions, 11 bears and 83 other animals are freezing to death in open cages in city Pokrovsk Zoo #PadalkoZoo in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/jcMEU7BTql — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) December 7, 2018