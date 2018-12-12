Tusk meets Barnier ahead of EU Summit

The EU27 leaders will meet in the framework of Summit on December 13 to discuss the situation around Brexit, and latest developments in the UK.
We will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification. As time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario“,  informed Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council.

The EU leaders relentlessly repeat there will be no Article 50 deal re-negotiation, however they are willing  to “facilitate” the UK ratification of the Agreement.

