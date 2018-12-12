May warned her downfall would obstruct Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May, confronted with a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party, said any new leader would have to extend the March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

A new leader wouldn’t be in place by January 21 legal deadline, so a leadership election risks handing control of the Brexit negotiations to opposition MPs in Parliament,” May said.

A new leader wouldn’t have time to re-negotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through Parliament by March 29, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it,” May announced.

