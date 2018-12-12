May non-confidence letter submitted to House of Commons

Former British minister Owen Paterson informed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May in the hope of triggering a leadership challenge.

“I write to inform you that I no longer have confidence in the Prime Minister,” Member of Parliament declared in a letter to the senior lawmaker who would oversee any leadership challenge.

My letter to Sir Graham Brady pic.twitter.com/aG7OcvA68O — Owen Paterson MP (@OwenPaterson) December 12, 2018

“It would be a travesty if the democratic verdict of the 2016 referendum – the largest in British history – were not delivered, yet the Prime Minister’s proposed ‘deal’ is so bad that it cannot be considered anything other than a betrayal of clear manifesto promises.”

"I would hope that other senior colleagues in and out of the Cabinet who like me have held back now see that the future of our country and our party sadly requires a change of leadership“ https://t.co/awMxmtiaz9 — Owen Paterson MP (@OwenPaterson) December 12, 2018

The letter was published in the Telegraph newspaper, and on MP Owen Twitter micro blog.

Theresa May makes a statement at Downing Street as she faces a vote of no confidence https://t.co/WmkHSEP5Hx — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 12, 2018