Strasbourg: France reinforces its borders

Early morning hours Minister of Interior of France Chirstophe Castaner (pictured) gave press-conference in Strasbourg, updating the information on the ongoing police operation. There are 350 policemen, and two helicopters involved in the search operation. Castaner declared plan “Vigipirate” at level of “emergency attack“.

Minister ordered to reinforce the border control.

The gunman, shot 14 people, 2 died instantly. During the conference Castaner delcared three people dead as a result of attack at Christmas Market in the historic city centre.

Le Gouvernement a décidé de placer le plan Vigipirate au niveau « urgence attentat ».

— Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) December 12, 2018

Strasbourg Christmas Market is a tourist attraction, known world-wide, and considered as oldest in Europe, in winter the city is often referred to as “Capital of Christmas“.