ALERT! Strasbourg perpetrator at large

Strasbourg police asked inhabitants to stay inside, while the operation is ongoing. The perpetrator has been under police surveillance on list S. of radicalised individuals.

In issued press-release police explained the course of events in Strasbourg: “Around 20H, an individual entered the perimeter of the Christmas Market from the side of the birdge Corbeau and took the direction to the street des Orfèvres. The individual opened fire, wounding a number of people.

“The provisional toll mounts up to 14 persons, among them 2 died, 6 seriously wounded,, and 6 lightly wounded.

“The point of reception of victims is installed at square Kléber(…information concerning public transport in town, and lock down of Neudorf sector…)

The perpetrator is on list S. – under surveillance for radicalisation of French police. At the moment he is at large. The police operation is ongoing.

Événement en cours à #Strasbourg

Point de situation n°3 à 23h15

Strasbourg police issued an alert, asking citizens for cooperation, to follow police information, and stay inside (at home).

“The radical change should come, because politics against terrorism is clearly failing“, tweeted Marine Le Pen in her micro blog, while expressing her condolences to the victims of the attack.

#Strasbourg : encore un fiché S pour radicalisation !

Cette nouvelle attaque tragique nous rappelle la guerre totale que nous livrent les terroristes islamistes. Quand nous donnerons-nous enfin les moyens de la gagner ?

“Once again list S for radicalisation! – wrote in his Twitter mico blog Nicolas Dupont-Aignan. –This new tragic attack reminds us about the total war the Islamic terrorists are waging against us. When, finally will we take measures to win it?”

AMENDEMENT:

French police have tracked down a gunman who shot 14 people in the center of Strasbourg, reportedly four of them died.

The gunman was identified as a 29-year old man from Strasbourg whose residence had been searched by police earlier in the day in connection with a robbery, two police sources said.

There is no official confirmation, but in French media the gunman is named as Chérif Chekatt.

Voilà l'image du terroriste qui a tué 4 personnes et en a blessé 11 dans le centre-ville de #Strasbourg. Il s'appelle Chérif Chekatt et est né le 4.2.1989. Il est toujours retranché à #Neudorf et n'a pas été interpellé.