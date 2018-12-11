Strasbourg Europarl in lock down after shooting

Europeans Parliament in lock down after Christmas market shooting in Strasbourg. Reported one dead and four injured. Details to follow.

Please be advised that the situation seems stabilised but, the shooter hasn't been arrested #Strasbourg authorities advise to stay confined inside & away from windows. The decision to close the European Parliament is still valid and you are requested to stay calm & safe — Eva Kaili (@EvaKaili) December 11, 2018

AMENDNED: According to press reports there are two dead and 11 ‘hurt’, it is unclear if they are are wounded or they have accidental injures in the cause of the incident. The inhabitants of Strasbourg are advised to stay home.

[EN] At least 2 dead and 11 hurt in #Strasbourg Christmas market shooting https://t.co/JKyCok6POx — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 11, 2018

German media reports two killed and 11 ‘injured’, and the perpetrator ‘at large‘. He has a criminal, non-terrorist record. The prosecutors has opened terrorist probe.

Latest on #Strasbourg shooting:

– French prosecutors have opened a terrorism probe

– At least 2 killed, 11 injured

– The gunman, who remains at large, was known to police for committing non-terrorist crimes More to follow https://t.co/jIrz9w7u4N pic.twitter.com/TYuORxNqJV — DW News (@dwnews) December 11, 2018

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who chairs the European Council rotating Presidency, expressed his sympathy to the victims, and underlined the determination to stand by the European values, condemning the attack.

My thoughts are with the victims of today’s cowardly shooting in #Strasbourg which I sharply condemn. We will

not be intimidated and always defend our #European values as well as our #European way of life. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) December 11, 2018

The President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani expressed his condolences to the victims, and ensured the MEPs will be not intimidated by the attack, and “move on”.

“We will continue to work, and react strengthened by freedom and democracy against terrorist violence”.

I express all my sorrow for the victims of the Strasbourg attacks. This Parliament will not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks. Let us move on. We will continue to work and react strengthened by freedom and democracy against terrorist violence. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) December 11, 2018

AMENDED: European Parliament president Antonio Tajani summoned MEPs on the situation in Strasbourg.

President of @Europarl_EN @EP_President Tajani summons MEPs at #EPlenary and declares: city center not safe, presumed terrorist not found. MEPs living outside of center can leave at own risk, for rest, convoy will be organized. #Strasbourg pic.twitter.com/xFkgDut6Fc — Tom Athenstaedt (@TomAthenstaedt) December 12, 2018