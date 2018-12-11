May in dire need of EU concessions

A new report from academic think tank The UK in a Changing Europe explains what trading on WTO terms would really mean.

“Parliament has begun perhaps its most important peace-time deliberation. A lot of MPs are claiming that trading with the EU on WTO terms would be an acceptable outcome. The report investigates this claim and underlines that trading on WTO terms would be highly damaging to UK trade with the EU and other countries” said professor Anand Menon, director of The UK in a Changing Europe.

The report shows: No WTO member trades on WTO terms only – they all have agreements with other countries, especially their nearest neighbours.

It’s often said we trade with the US on WTO terms. In reality, we have more than 100 separate bilateral agreements with them

WTO terms are relatively comprehensive on goods but far less so on services-( 45% of UK exports). Barriers to trade in services in particular will increase substantially under WTO terms

If we traded under WTO terms, barriers would be inevitable between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

The UK would also lose the free trade agreements the EU has signed with other countries

Gains from a zero-tariff policy would be nil or limited for more than half of the goods the UK imports

The UK is already a member of the WTO so would not have to apply, although it will have to re-negotiate its commitments

There is also a long version of the report, What would ‘trading on WTO terms’ mean for the UK?, which was written by Catherine Barnard, Katy Hayward, David Henig, Holger Hestermeyer, Emilija Leinarte, Sam Lowe, Steve Peers, and Peter Ungphakorn.

#WTO terms are the default & most certain #Brexit option for business. HMG must now take this outcome and has £4.2bn to do so. The #EU has 39bn reasons to engage and protect the Irish economy and EU exporters when it’s clear we’re not surrendering to “the best deal available”. pic.twitter.com/ZbxX2Jpeym — Crispin Blunt MP (@CrispinBlunt) December 10, 2018