President Trump has become the first sitting US President to step into North Korea. The historic event took place while meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), and the two leaders are now holding a private bilateral meeting.

“Stepping across that line was a great honor,” Trump said after becoming the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in North Korea

https://t.co/2ZgB8kpi9L — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2019

Earlier the same day Trump held a bilateral meeting, working lunch, and joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the capital Seoul.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have shaken hands at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), before both leaders stepped into North Korea