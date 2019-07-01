EU marathon talks to continue for third day

EU leaders suspended Sunday Summit after 20 hours marathon talks failing to produce an agreement on who should be appointed for the bloc’s top jobs, prompting criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron who said Europe’s indecisiveness was damaging its image abroad. (Image above: arrivals).

The failure to reach consensus during 20 hours long night owl negotiations reflected the fragmentation of the bloc’s politics, occurring after the European elections, leaving both center right and left substantially weaker.

La France a œuvré toute la nuit avec ses partenaires pour trouver une solution acceptable pour tous. Ni un schéma fermé, ni une candidature nationale. Mais nous avons tenu à respecter les critères évoqués. https://t.co/3qtShr1ij1 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 1, 2019

President Macron, who left the Council premises shortly after the talks were suspended till Tuesday morning, labeled the breakdown a “failure” though he added an agreement could still be found.

Eastern European countries had strongly objected the candidates, proposed by Macron, and the leaders of Germany and Spain to attribute presidency of the European Commission to Dutch Socialist Fran Timmermans. His candidacy did not inspire Italian either.