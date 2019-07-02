Europarl delays president election

The European Parliament (EP) election of president is postponed due to EU leaders third day crisis Summit Brussels, which have failed to produce the list of the EU institutions top jobs nominees on Sunday (June 30).

As the new European Parliament meets for the first time today, MEPs have formed seven political groups. Read on to find out more ➡️ https://t.co/fqBKMlD6A7 pic.twitter.com/ncqGPDAug3 — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 2, 2019

The conference of presidents of the EP political groups agreed to extend deadline to 22H00 July 2 to nominate candidates for the speaker.

#EPplenary @jduch there is a delay of election of #EP Presidency upon decision of Conference of Presidents.

2200 July 2 deadline for registration of candidacies for EP President. pic.twitter.com/UeNAGT8aNg — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 2, 2019

In spite of the fact that European parliament is only elected institution, and the European elections were announced as the second most numerous democratic exercise across globe, the Europarl relinquished its powers to elect President independently, and agreed to align its choice with the decision of the European Council, nominating candidates for EU top jobs, including most influential president of the European Commission, de facto Prime Minister of Europe, and guardian of the EU Treaty.

#EPleanry list of candidates for Europarl president wiL B published by press service of EP @jduch after deadline 2200 tonight. Curiously 2 biggest political groups R in waiting of big bosses decisions in #EUCO to put forward MEPs available after Commission president appointment. pic.twitter.com/KoKofNFB8v — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 2, 2019

In protest Brexit Party MEPs turned their backs to former President Tajani during the European anthem chanting at the opening session of the EU Parliament today.

The Brexit Party has already made its presence felt. https://t.co/cyHyYsG6y4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 2, 2019