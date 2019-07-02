Catalan MEPs banned from Europarl seats

EU Catalan electorate organised demonstration at doorstep of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on July 2 – the first day of the sitting of a new legislature. They have been protesting against ban of three of their elected MEPs to access their offices. Oriol Junqueras, imprisoned in Spain, Charles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin, stay in exile in Belgium.

10,000 people attended a protest in Strasbourg against the blocking of Catalan leaders from taking up their European Parliament seats, organizers say. MEPs-elect Puigdemont & Comín are in exile in Belgium while Junqueras remains in jail. 📝 | Full story: https://t.co/X5HOM0RZlP pic.twitter.com/WRe8qS9OtX — Catalan News (@catalannews) July 2, 2019

Carles Puigdemont was expected among the demonstrators but his lawyer Gonzalo Boye convinced him to avoid travelling in France, fearing his arrest.

According to local police, around 10,000 demonstrators participated. They came by bus, cars and even two chartered flights.

Spanish MEPs from parties like the Ciudadanos insist that fugitive suspects do not have the right to sit in the European Parliament, representing electorate.

On Monday, the European Court of Justice agreed with this opinion.

🇪🇺 | Three Catalan MEPs-elect were unable to take up their seats in the #EuropeanParliament today 🎥 | Lawyer @jordinieva offers his legal analysis of the situation the jailed and exiled politicians find themselves in More on: https://t.co/3gxRaNpzvi pic.twitter.com/pZB9LPlxjn — Catalan News (@catalannews) July 2, 2019