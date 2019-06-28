EU extends presence at Rafah crossing

The Council has extended the mandate of the EU co-ordinating office for Palestinian police support (EUPOL COPPS) and the mandate of the EU border assistance mission for the Rafah crossing point (EU BAM Rafah), until 30 June 2020. These missions are part of wider EU efforts in support of Palestinian state building in the context of working towards a comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution.

The Palestinian Government approved extending the mandate of the European Police Mission in Palestine & EU border assistance mission to the Rafah crossing point for an additional 12 months until June 30th, 2020. — PM of Palestine (@PalestinePMO) June 26, 2019

EUPOL COPPS will continue to assist the Palestinian Authority in building the institutions of a future state of Palestine in the areas of policing and criminal justice based on its experience and cooperation with the Palestinian Authority since January 2006. Through its contribution to security and justice sector reform, the mission supports efforts to increase the security of the Palestinian population and to reinforce the rule of law. € 12.43 million have been allocated for the mission’s activities between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020.

The Council also extended the mandate of EUBAM Rafah until 30 June 2020. The mission is mandated to provide a third party presence at the Rafah crossing point in the Gaza Strip to contribute to building confidence between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including enhancing Palestinian capacities on all aspects of border management related to the Rafah crossing point. The mission maintains its readiness to redeploy to the Rafah crossing point once the political and security situation allows. In the meantime, EUBAM Rafah will continue providing technical assistance to the Palestinian general administration for borders and crossings (GABC) in integrated border management. The mission’s budget for the period between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020 amounts to € 2.15 million.