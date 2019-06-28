Varadkar: no follow up Brexit talks

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar reiterated that the European Union will not reopen the talks on Withdrawal agreement it has concluded with the UK, neither will it remove the Northern Ireland border “backstop” clause. (Image: archive).

Anything a (new) British prime minister has to say in relation to resolving the Brexit impasse will get a fair hearing from me and from everyone in the European Union,” Varadkar said at a news conference at a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Manchester, on June 28.

“At the same time, it needs to be understood that we mean what we say, and that is that the withdrawal agreement won’t be reopened, without a backstop there will be no transition period but we are willing to examine the joint political declaration and make amendments to that enables us to proceed to an orderly Brexit with a guarantee that there will be no hard border,” he underlined.

