ISIS fighter repatriated to Italy

An Italian foreign fighter was repatriated on after being arrested in Syria, ANSA news agency reports.

Samir Bougana, (25) from Moroccan origin, allegedly first fought with militias affiliated to Al Qaeda and then with ISIS.

Italo-Moroccan foreign fighter Samir Bougana has been repatriated from Syria to Italy and placed under arrest by Italian authorities. The operation was also made possible thanks to cooperation with German authorities and the FBI. https://t.co/b5q6eZGPPl — ISPI Terrorism (@ISPI_Terrorism) June 28, 2019

An arrest warrant for Bougana was issued for the crime of association with terrorism after Brescia prosecutors opened an investigation into his activities in 2015. He is suspected to have reached the war zone in 2013 from Germany. His repatriation was fulfilled in cooperation between the Italian authorities and the FBI, who contacted the Kurdish-Syrian forces that Bougana surrendered to in August 2018.

Estradato in Italia il foreign fighter Samir Bougana che ha vissuto a #PiadenaDrizzona e #CannetoSullOglio https://t.co/FDxMViRnyb — Provincia di Cremona (@laprovinciacr) June 28, 2019

Bougana was born in Gavardo, near Brescia, and lived in Italy until he was 16 before moving to Germany with his family.