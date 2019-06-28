ISIS fighter repatriated to Italy
An Italian foreign fighter was repatriated on after being arrested in Syria, ANSA news agency reports. (Image above: illustration).
Samir Bougana, (25) from Moroccan origin, allegedly first fought with militias affiliated to Al Qaeda and then with ISIS.
An arrest warrant for Bougana was issued for the crime of association with terrorism after Brescia prosecutors opened an investigation into his activities in 2015. He is suspected to have reached the war zone in 2013 from Germany. His repatriation was fulfilled in cooperation between the Italian authorities and the FBI, who contacted the Kurdish-Syrian forces that Bougana surrendered to in August 2018.
Bougana was born in Gavardo, near Brescia, and lived in Italy until he was 16 before moving to Germany with his family.