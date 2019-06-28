Italy insists Dutch assuming responsibility for SeaWatch3
Carola Rackete, the captain of the Sea-Watch 3 migrant-rescue ship, has been put under investigation by prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Agrigento, Italian media reports.
The vessel is currently anchored in front of the port of Lampedusa after capitan Rackete defied an order to stay out off Italian waters on June 26. The migrants were collected by the crew off Libya coasts over two weeks ago.
German national, Rackete (31) is being probed for allegedly dealings with illegal immigration when refusing to obey a military vessel, the Italian sources said.
Prime minister Giuseppe Conte said that several EU States have agreed to take some of the around 40 migrants on board the Sea-Watch 3 to resolve the situation of the NGO vessel passengers.
“Three or four countries are willing to take part in the redistribution of the Sea-Watch migrants,“ Conte said to reporters at the G20 summit in Japan. Foreign ministry sources informed four EU countries expressed readiness to take some of the Sea-Watch migrants, including France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal.
On the sidelines of the G20 Conte had a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the Sea-Watch case.
The vessel is managed but a German NGO but it navigates under Dutch flag and Italian authorities insist the Netherlands should assume the responsibility. This week the Italian Embassy in The Hague took a formal step about a possible dereliction of duty by the Dutch authorities.