Italy insists Dutch assuming responsibility for SeaWatch3

Carola Rackete, the captain of the Sea-Watch 3 migrant-rescue ship, has been put under investigation by prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Agrigento, Italian media reports.

🔵 WATCH: Our 11 o'clock press conference, in the headquarters of @Stampa_Estera in Rome, with a live connection to captain #CarolaRackete on board #SeaWatch3. https://t.co/anyTjrgMEL — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) June 28, 2019

The vessel is currently anchored in front of the port of Lampedusa after capitan Rackete defied an order to stay out off Italian waters on June 26. The migrants were collected by the crew off Libya coasts over two weeks ago.

Seven days ago Hermann addressed the Europeans to call on their solidarity. So far the situation worsened for the 42 people still stuck on the #SeaWatch 3. Having escaped the Libyan torture prisons, the EU deprives them of their basic human rights for 12 days now. pic.twitter.com/8qDZjQYbJk — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) June 24, 2019

German national, Rackete (31) is being probed for allegedly dealings with illegal immigration when refusing to obey a military vessel, the Italian sources said.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte said that several EU States have agreed to take some of the around 40 migrants on board the Sea-Watch 3 to resolve the situation of the NGO vessel passengers.

The Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the Netherlands is responsible for what happens to migrants onboard the rescue ship The Sea Watch 3 flying under the Dutch flag. https://t.co/kbZoLg9lWn — Sjoerd de Vries (@Featurez) June 24, 2019

“Three or four countries are willing to take part in the redistribution of the Sea-Watch migrants,“ Conte said to reporters at the G20 summit in Japan. Foreign ministry sources informed four EU countries expressed readiness to take some of the Sea-Watch migrants, including France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal.

On the sidelines of the G20 Conte had a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the Sea-Watch case.

While 41 people onboard #SeaWatch remain stranded at sea, #Dutch politicians outrageously state #refugees & #migrants can be returned to #Libya. The law is clear – people must be taken to a place of safety where they can seek asylum. https://t.co/dBR7UgOsym — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) June 28, 2019

The vessel is managed but a German NGO but it navigates under Dutch flag and Italian authorities insist the Netherlands should assume the responsibility. This week the Italian Embassy in The Hague took a formal step about a possible dereliction of duty by the Dutch authorities.

#SeaWatch3 captain Rackete probed, as deadlock off #Lampedusa continues.

Several States are ready to take in #migrants on board search-and-rescue ship says Premier #Conte.#CarolaRackete

https://t.co/ftruJ1UCt0 — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) June 28, 2019