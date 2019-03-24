Viking Sky passengers evacuation continues

“The ship dropped anchor or both anchors while disabled and drifting towards shore. Situation was very critical and absolutely unpredictable. If the crew failed to restart engines and stop drift, the ship could be pushed onto rocks, with hull breaches, water ingress and very high probability of sinking. Severe storm and high sea wouldn’t allow the use of lifeboats for evacuation. So rescuers were in very dire straits indeed, whether to launch highly dangerous airlift by helicopters, or wait and pray for lucky escape. I strongly believe, that the decision to launch evacuation by helicopters was justified, right, and responsible.” Maritime Bulletin comments.

Evacuation by helicopter of the #VikingSky continues with 400 passengers already airlifted to land. Rescue tugs are assisting to tow the cruise ship to Molde as the emergency port. https://t.co/BRrTIDS9sE pic.twitter.com/EXHRBRsJCZ — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) March 24, 2019

At present the air-sea rescue continues, while 400 passengers have been already transported by helicopters to land.

Dramatic: Furniture sliding, water flows inside #VikingSky ship with over 1k on board DETAILS: https://t.co/cnOWQGJtiU pic.twitter.com/JyvLSfnwQ9 — RT (@RT_com) March 24, 2019

The vessel has since restarted three of its four engines and is moving towards the nearest port with the assistance of tugboats.

Battery dying and people sleeping everywhere. Probably my last tweet of the night. #VikingSky #Mayday pic.twitter.com/ouzegYmHOD — Alexus Sheppard 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexus309) March 24, 2019

Rescuers are working to airlift all 1,300 people stranded on a cruise ship off the west coast of Norway.

Thinking of all passengers and crew and hope they are all rescued safely. Saw this ship docked in Tromsø on Tuesday. Can’t quite believe what I’m seeing. #VikingSky BBC News – Norway cruise ship evacuated after engine problems pic.twitter.com/wADGd00RIJ — ZAKIR KHAN (@MyZakirKhan) March 24, 2019

The Viking Sky lost power on March 23 and sent out a distress signal after it began drifting towards land.