Viking Sky passengers evacuation continues
“The ship dropped anchor or both anchors while disabled and drifting towards shore. Situation was very critical and absolutely unpredictable. If the crew failed to restart engines and stop drift, the ship could be pushed onto rocks, with hull breaches, water ingress and very high probability of sinking. Severe storm and high sea wouldn’t allow the use of lifeboats for evacuation. So rescuers were in very dire straits indeed, whether to launch highly dangerous airlift by helicopters, or wait and pray for lucky escape. I strongly believe, that the decision to launch evacuation by helicopters was justified, right, and responsible.” Maritime Bulletin comments.
At present the air-sea rescue continues, while 400 passengers have been already transported by helicopters to land.
The vessel has since restarted three of its four engines and is moving towards the nearest port with the assistance of tugboats.
Rescuers are working to airlift all 1,300 people stranded on a cruise ship off the west coast of Norway.
The Viking Sky lost power on March 23 and sent out a distress signal after it began drifting towards land.