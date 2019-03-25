French ambassador to Vanuatu dismissed for sexual assault

French ambassador to Vanuatu (pictured), accused of sexual assault, was removed from office. A woman had reproached him for caressing her buttocks several times on February 11 at an Economic Summit.

The French government has terminated the duties of the ambassador to Vanuatu, which is the subject of a complaint for sexual assault, according to a decree published in the official journal.

Le gouvernement français met fin aux fonctions de l'ambassadeur au Vanuatu, accusé d'agression sexuellehttps://t.co/OFzaHbghez pic.twitter.com/N0uGH5DuBU — franceinfo (@franceinfo) March 24, 2019

“The functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Vanuatu, exercised by Mr. Robby Judes has been terminated“, reads the text of March 20, published in the Official Journal.

The ambassador was summoned in February to the Foreign Ministry in Paris, to be heard by his supervisory authorities on the complaint lodged against him in Noumea, New Caledonia, on 14 February.

L'Ambassadeur Robby Judes, accusé d'agression sexuelle, vient d'être démis de ses fonctions par le gouvernement français. https://t.co/XXGRVgXvFJ — SBS FRENCH (@SBSFRENCH) March 25, 2019

The complainant, a company boss, said in her complaint that the ambassador had stroked her buttocks several times and asked for her contact information.

Robby Judes has been an ambassador to Vanuatu since November 2018. He held the same position in Comoros (2014-2017) after serving as a diplomatic advisor to Overseas Minister Victorin Lurel (2012-2014).