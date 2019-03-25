EU prepares for no-deal Brexit

European Union officials believe that a departure of the UK from the block without an agreement is “increasingly likely”, EU officials said after the organisation have gaven Britain a fortnight to resolve the political stalemate, however there are doubts that the additional time would be a remedy.

The last week set out a clear path for . Up to UK to chose which road to take. The EU is ready for all options. Preparedness plans for possible “no-deal” scenario on 12th April now completed” wrote European Commission spokesperson in his Twitter micro blog.

